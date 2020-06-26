Seven arrested in Scott County after thousands of dollars in stolen property recovered

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested seven people after an investigation into thousands of dollars of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel Clark, Deanna Keith, Amanda Worthington, Martha Ellis, Tyler Jeffers and Terry Bell are each accused of theft between $1,000 and $10,000. Several also face drug and vandalism charges.

The investigation began after a person living on Phillips Flats Road reported $10,000 worth of guns, currency and power tools.

The sheriff’s office also charged John Marlow for theft over $100,000 after allegedly stealing a tractor-trailer from Miller Paving Company and a utility trailer from a home along Jane Phillips Road.