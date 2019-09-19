Seven new East TN counties eligible for flooding disaster relief funding

Seven new counties in East Tennessee are now eligible for disaster relief funding following flooding and landslides earlier this year, according to Congressman Chuck Fleischmann.

Anderson, Campbell, Hamilton, Morgan, Roane, Scott and Union counties are all eligible to dip into a $150 million national grant fund. Grant applications will be accepted at USDA state offices until all of the funding has been allocated.

The USDA says smaller communities with the lowest median household income are eligible for a higher proportion of the funds.

