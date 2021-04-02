Seven people charged Madisonville drug bust

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A narcotics search warrant executed by the Madisonville Police Department led the arrest of 7 people on drug charges.

Officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence off Pine Street on April 1 around 5:30 p.m. Methamphetamine, prescription pills and marijuana was recovered in the search.

Seven people face charges from the search.

Glenn Franklin Stephens is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mindy McCullough was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Rhonda Haynes was charged with simple possession and drug paraphernalia. Amanda Hyde was charged with drug paraphernalia and a violation of probation. Bridgett Dawson was charged with the introduction of drugs into a jail facility and drug paraphernalia.

Kory Hall and Nicholas Mason were both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.