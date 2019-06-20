Several Knoxville businesses make Forbes list of best TN employers

Forbes magazine has released its first-ever ranking of America’s employers by individual states.

Several companies either based or having a presence in Knoxville made the top 10.

University of Tennessee Medical Center is no. 3 and the Tennessee Valley Authority is fourth. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital came in at sixth and the University of Tennessee-Knoxville at no. 8.

Publix and Costco took the top two positions.

In all, four of the top ten companies are located or headquartered right here on Rocky Top.