Several Knoxville live music venues announce COVID-19 safety protocols for entry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of event venues in the downtown area announced Monday that in order to keep the live music playing, they will require new COVID-19 protocols for upcoming shows.

The Mill & Mine posted to its social media saying attendees will need to show either a negative COVID-19 test (administered within 72 hours of the day-of-show under administered by or under the supervision of a healthcare professional) or proof of COVID-19 vaccine for all of its upcoming shows “to ensure a safe environment for our staff, bands, crew, & patrons alike.”

A safety guidelines page linked to The Mill & Mine’s social media states that they “will continue to monitor our local health situation and make determinations for further shows on a rolling basis.”

Other event venues that will require a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination include Bijou Theatre, The Outpost Knox, Pilot Light, and the Tennessee Theatre.