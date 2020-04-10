Severe weather possible Easter Sunday

Severe weather is possible for Easter Sunday! A low pressure system will be the driving force behind Sunday’s heavy rain and potential thunderstorms.

As of right now, most of our area is under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with a level 3 risk for a portion of the Southern Valley. A level 4 out of 5, or high risk, is to our Southwest where long-track tornadoes and severe storms look likely.

Showers will begin Sunday morning across the area with rain becoming heavier as the day progresses. There could be a brief break or two midday Sunday before more ingredients come together and heavy rain and thunderstorms develop. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and heavy rain appear to be the main threats although a few tornadoes will be possible as well.

At this point, thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon/evening, with another line of storms possible late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Winds will also be extremely gusty over the Smokies and a High Wind Watch or Warning is likely.

Stay up-to-date and have a way to receive weather alerts on Sunday! Also know where to go in case a warning gets issued for your area!