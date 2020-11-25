Severely injured dog found with zip-ties around neck in West Tennessee

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dog found with zip-ties pulled “extremely tight around its neck” is being treated for serious injuries, according to authorities in Hardin County.
Hardin County Animal Services said animal protection officers rescued the dog on Pompeys Branch Road earlier this week.
The zip ties around the dog’s neck caused “extremely severe cuts and swelling,” the shelter explained.
The dog has been placed in the care of a veterinarian.
Anyone with information on who is responsible or the identity of the owner is urged to contact Hardin County Animal Services at 731-925-3303.
