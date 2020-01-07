Sevier County authorities investigating series of Seymour car burglaries

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several car burglaries in the Seymour area.
A Facebook post from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone whose vehicles have been burglarized to give them a call.
Anyone with any video or information about the burglaries is asked to call detective Tim Farmer at 865-774-3931.
Again, these burglaries happened in the Seymour area.
