Sevier County authorities investigating series of Seymour car burglaries

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several car burglaries in the Seymour area.

A Facebook post from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone whose vehicles have been burglarized to give them a call.

Anyone with any video or information about the burglaries is asked to call detective Tim Farmer at 865-774-3931.

Again, these burglaries happened in the Seymour area.

