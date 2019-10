Source: The Mountain Press

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County school bus full of children caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

While dropping children off after school near the Wye Drive/Dupont Road intersection in Seymour, the driver of bus No. 188 saw smoke coming from the engine/transmission area.

All students and the driver were evacuated safely according to a Sevier County spokesperson.