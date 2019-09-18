Sevier County celebrating 225th anniversary Wednesday

A historic occasion in one East Tennessee county calls for celebrations Wednesday.

Sevier County is marking the 225th anniversary of its founding Wednesday.

For the occasion, there is a special event planned at the Sevier County Courthouse. There will be food, games and entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the courthouse lawn. The event runs until 9 p.m.

The Sevier County Courthouse is located at 125 Court Avenue in Sevierville.

Commerce Street as well as Court Avenue between Main Street and Bruce Street have already closed and will stay closed until after the celebration is over.