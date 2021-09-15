Sevier County crews extinguish house fire that originated from nearby vehicle

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — What started as a call of a vehicle fire ended with multiple crews extinguishing a house fire after the vehicle fire spread to a Sevier County home.

At first, the Sevier County Fire Department responded Wednesday to a call of a vehicle fire near a residence near the area of Crossover Road and Old Newport Highway. Additional crews were requested after a large volume of smoke was seen rising from the area.

Upon arrival, the first crew found a vehicle fully involved in flames with the fire extending into a single-story residence — which then caused the incident to be upgraded to a working structure fire.

Crews were able to extinguish and control the fire in both the residence and vehicle.

Sevier County Fire says, “We want to thank our mutual aid partners that responded. A great job by our first arriving crews performing an effective and aggressive fire attack. SCVFD responded with 2 engines and 2 manpower apparatus. We are proud to serve the citizens of Sevier County!”