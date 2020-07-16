Sevier County deputies searching for stolen trailer

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a stolen trailer.

It was taken from a property along Boyds Creek the night of July 11. The truck involved appears to be a Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4×4. It was occupied by three men.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you’re asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-774-3935.