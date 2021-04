SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying a male theft suspect.

According to investigators, the man was involved in a theft located off Walnut Grove Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The man was seen wearing a black shirt, dark jeans and has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call 865-428-1899.