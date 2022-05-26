KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after he was injured in a wreck while on duty.

Deputy Jonathan Dodd has been hospitalized since May 22 following a crash on I-40 east. Dodd had attempted to over a car, but it fled from him according to SCSO. As Dodd began to pursue the car, he and a full-size truck towing an enclosed trailer collided. He was taken to UT Medical Center. His K9 partner, Toro, was in his patrol vehicle and also suffered injuries.

On Thursday, May 21, Toro and Dodd were reunited in the hospital.

“Deputy Dodd had a special visitor today. K9 Toro was super excited to be reunited with his dad this evening!” wrote the Sevier County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit on Facebook.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the collision while the sheriff’s office is investing the vehicle that fled from Dodd. If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668 or the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 865-594-5800.