Sevier County Fair moves forward, kicks off opening day

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The first day of the Sevier County Fair kicked off the annual event Monday, with things looking a little different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to make it as normal as possible. It will look a little different if you’ve come to our fair before, but we feel that you can still come and have a great time with us,” Tammie Browning, sales and marketing director at the Sevier County Fair, said.

The rides, the games and the food are all familiar sights at the fair, but signs encouraging social distancing or wearing a mask are new this year.

“When you come through the gate, we’re going to ask if you need a mask. We have some if you don’t and you would like one. Once you go inside, we ask you put it on, but once you’re outside, you do not have to wear it unless you can’t social distance,” Browning said.

Hand sanitizers are set up throughout the fair, and extra safety protocols are also in place on rides.

“We have a fog machine that comes out and fogs all our equipment before we open. Hand sanitizers on every ride. My employees are masked. We sanitize, if it’s a long day, we sanitize halfway through the day,” Timothy Lisko, of Likso Family Midway, said.

And even though we are still in the middle of a pandemic, fair goers tell us why they wanted to enjoy the annual Sevier County event.

“I have children and I feel like you only live once, so have fun. It’s for our local community, and so it’s for a great cause,” Mia Dix said.

“You can still get out, just be safe. Be safe about it. Come out and enjoy the fair. Rekindle those childhood memories,” Pat and Don Canerdy said.

“There was a couple of months we were not sure if we would move ahead or not,” Browning said. “But our fair board and our mayor decided that it could be a good thing for our community to try to get things a little bit more back to normal and hopefully give people an outlet to come out and do something fun,” Browning said.

The Sevier County Fair runs through Sept. 7, which is Labor Day.