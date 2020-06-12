Sevier County Fair will be held in September

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Not every fair in Tennessee is being canceled. Sevier County is moving ahead with plans for its fair in September.

The fair is set for Sept 1-8 and will have some coronavirus pandemic changes.

“We extend this invitation to not only our county, but any and all counties, especially those that find themselves without a county fair this year,” said Cyndie Wolford, fair director. “No matter where you live, you are welcome to come and join the Sevier County Fair. Whether you want to come as a fair-goer, enter exhibits, show livestock, be a vendor, or volunteer, we welcome you to come on be a part of the 2019 State Champion of Champions Fair (#1 in the state).”

The fair will have some of the classic events such as Fairest of the Fair, nighty contest, and of course the carnival rides.

There’s some new features, too. There will be a new Broncs & Bulls Rodeo, Sevier County’s Got Talent, and new special entertainment from local artists Dre Hilton and Warman Trio.

The Farm Warrior Challenge will be back, as well as the lawnmower derby, and the Youth Talent Contest.

The fair’s seviercountyfair.org and Sevier County Fair on Facebook will be updated with new information as the fair dates approach. If you have any questions or are interested in being a vendor, volunteering, or exhibiting please contact Sevier County Fiar at 865-453-0770 or seviercountyfairtn@gmail.com.

