Sevier County fire crews extinguish two fires caused by lightning

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson said local crews extinguished two fires caused by lightning early Tuesday.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Kroger at 220 Wears Valley in Pigeon Forge just after 7 a.m. A lightning strike was determined to be the cause of the fire.

The fire was successfully extinguished with no injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched a short time later to another confirmed structure fire caused by a lightning strike at the 1500 block of Boo Boos Way Sevierville. Pigeon Forge Firefighters successfully extinguished that fire with the assistance of the Gatlinburg Fire Department.

Pigeon Forge crews also rescued drivers from flooded vehicles on Ridge Road and Valley Mountain Way. No injuries were reported in the water rescues.