SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Health Department has announced a change in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The health department will end vaccine drive-throughs and now all vaccinations will be administered inside the Sevier County Health Department, located at 719 Middle Creek Road.

You can make an appointment between 8 and 11 Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 865-453-1032 to make an appointment.