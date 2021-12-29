COSBY, Tenn (WATE) — A helicopter has crash landed near Cosby, according to Sevier County dispatch. The helicopter came down near the Sevier-Cocke County line just off U.S. Highway 321 near Apple Tree Lane.

Few details are available at this time, but Cocke County law enforcement and first responders are on scene, assisted by Sevier County units.

The helicopter took off around 2:10 p.m. from Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville. All of the scenic tour helicopter groups in Sevier County say their helicopters have been accounted for.

This is a developing story.