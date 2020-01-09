Sevier County mother shares lessons from heartbreak 5 years after teens’ fatal car crash

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A tragic anniversary is approaching for a Sevier County family and they’re wanting their heartbreak to serve as a message of hope.

On February 6, 2015, Tonya Allison lost both her son and daughter in a devastating crash in Kodak.

Allison’s 15-year-old son, Tyler Rolen, was driving the car the day of that fatal crash on Bent Road. Inside the car was 19-year-old Joshua Lewis-Jones, Tyler’s older sister, 16-year-old Sarah Rolen, and Michael Clemons.

THP says the car crossed over the center line, left the roadway, went down an embankment, and into a small ditch. The car then rolled onto its side and struck a tree before stopping. Sarah, Tyler and passenger Joshua all passed away.

“I can’t believe it’s been five years. To me it still feels like yesterday,” said Allison.

During that time, Allison says, there have been moments of loneliness, “There’s a big part of me is missing. A huge part.”

Allison says she thinks about her children every second of every day. Tyler, who she says was an old soul and Sarah, who loved life.

“I think about what they would be doing today, who they would be,” she explained.

Five years ago next month marks the anniversary of their heartbreaking deaths and what could have been.

“They had just skipped school that day, they were being kids. There was no alcohol, no drugs, nothing, they were going on a joyride,” said Allison.

A memorial is still resting at the crash site on Bent Road.

“I feel them more in my heart and around me and at the crash site. That’s where they took their last breath. I feel them more there,” added Allison.

As another year comes to a close, this grieving mother has two messages:

“Don’t ever think it can’t happen to you because my kids thought that, as all kids do and it can happen in just a split-second,” she said. “One bad decision behind the wheel is all it takes.”

Allison’s other message is of hope, “If I could reach one kid, then I feel like I’m fulfilling my daughter’s dream of making a difference in this world.”

On Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m., Allison is having a balloon release at Tyler and Sarah’s gravesite located at Pearl Valley Road in Sevierville. Allison hopes friends and family come out to remember and celebrate their lives.

