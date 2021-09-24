Sevier County moves COVID-19 testing, vaccinations to Dollywood’s Splash Country parking lot

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Health Department has announced all COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccinations will move to the parking lot of Dollywood’s Splash Country.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will now take place at 2603 Veterans Boulevard. The changes will take place beginning Monday, Sept. 27. Vaccines will be administered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 testing will be conducted Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. Self-testing kits will be distributed Monday through Friday.

Testing and vaccinations were previously administered at the Sevier County Health Department building at 719 Middle Creek Road.

