KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person is dead following a house fire in Seymour according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

Seymour VFD shared that the call for the fire came in just before 4 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the house off Chapman Highway near Floyd’s Market in Seymour around 4:04 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke. Crews made an interior attack to put out the flames. There are no hydrants in the area, which made fighting the fire difficult according to the fire department.

Crews found one victim dead inside the home.

The case has now been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting. The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.

The firefighting efforts blocked one lane of traffic on Chapman Highway and Reagan Branch Road. Units from Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Fire & Rescue assisted in putting the fire out. One firefighter received a minor injury.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department originally shared that the case had been turned over to the ME office and TBI, however, TBI is only assisting.