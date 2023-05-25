KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fugitive has been arrested Thursday in Texas following a months-long search after a September 2022 death of a man in Gatlinburg, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI posted on social media that Rosmel Danilo Rubi has been taken into custody by the Houston Police Department. He was wanted by Gatlinburg Police Department and TBI authorities for criminal homicide in Sevier County.

Suspect Rosmel Danilo Rubi was wanted by the Gatlinburg Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Criminal Homicide. (Photo: TBI)

On Sept. 7, a man was found dead on Reagan Drive. This led to the search for Rubi who was seen as a suspect.

During the time of the search, Rubi was reported to be armed and dangerous. Authorities offered a reward of up to $2,500 for his capture.