KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The law enforcement departments in Sevier County are competing against each other for a good cause.

The Battle of the Litter was created by Keep Sevier Beautiful through a partnership with the Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, the Gatlinburg Police Department and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. On May 6 from 9 a.m. until noon, the public is invited to come to pick up litter across the county while supporting the department of their choice.

Each department will be working hard to clean roadways and waterways to see which department can collect the most litter. Volunteers can choose their location based on which department they wish to support. The department with the most litter collected will bring home the Golden Litter Picker Award.

In previous years, this event has brought home more than 250 bags of litter. Keep Sevier Beautiful’s goal is to “enhance and protect the beauty of Sevier County.” The organization supports initiatives including litter pick-ups, recycling collection events, tree plantings, community gardens, household hazardous waste collection, anti-litter and recycling education, playground enhancement and beautification projects.