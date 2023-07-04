GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg began its annual fireworks finale for the Fourth of July.
The fireworks are being displayed live at the top of the Space Needle. Everyone will get a chance to watch the first late-night fireworks in the nation from any vantage point in Gatlinburg.
For those who have missed the fireworks display, watch the full replay after the show is finished.
The fireworks are shown on WATE 6 at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and stream online at WATE.com. You can also watch the stream from the video at the top of this story.