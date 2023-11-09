KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An 86-year-old man from Sevierville who was assaulted during a home burglary in August has died.

The Sevierville Police Department is investigating a home burglary on New Riverside Drive that took place on August 12, 2023.

Daniel Blalock, 86, of Sevierville was assaulted by the burglar. He died on Nov. 8 from the injuries sustained in the assault.

Sevierville Police did not release any additional information due to the ongoing investigation.