KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alcatraz East Crime Museum is inviting readers to join their free monthly book club.

The club will feature a new crime-themed book each month. For those who enjoy reading about law enforcement, survivor stories and American true crime history, this group could be an excellent fit.

The readers have started their first book of the year, The Killer Across the Table: Unlocking the Secrets of Serial Killers and Predators with the FBI’s Original Mindhunter by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. In February, the club will read Bind, Torture, Kill: The Inside Story of BTK, The Serial Killer Next Door by Roy Wenzl, Tim Potter, L. Kelly, and Hurst Laviana.

Ally Pennington, artifacts and programs manager at the museum, said the club is a great way to connect readers with a similar interest in true crime.

“There’s always new books coming out and we want to create a space where people can have productive conversations about different things that have happened in true crime. To really discuss it in a gratifying way, and a way that expands their knowledge of true crime,” Pennington said.

The book club is still available to join through the museum’s Facebook page.