GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta will be closed on November 21, 2023, due to High Wind and Fire Warnings.

Consequently, Astra Lumina will not operate in the evening. For refund requests, contact info@anakeesta.com or call (865) 325-2400.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency issued an IPAWS alert at 4:00 p.m. Monday for the Red Flag Warning that’s in effect for the southern part of the region. IPAWS is the same system that sends severe weather alerts and AMBER Alerts to the public.

As a precautionary measure to prevent fires, Sevier County Electric System has cut power to some parts of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP), including Cades Cove and Elkmont.

In addition, Great Smoky Mountains National Park has closed Cades Cove and Elkmont campgrounds until the high winds and red flag warnings have subsided. Most park roads will also be closed to ensure the safety of visitors, employees, and park resources.

Due to the current dry weather and low humidity, open burning is hazardous, according to Sevierville Fire Department Fire Marshal Tommy White.

“The ban on open burning will be in effect until significant rainfall is received,” Fire Marshal White said. He also added that the public would be notified when the ban was lifted.

Additionally, you can find a map of active fires in Tennessee provided by the state’s Department of Agriculture.