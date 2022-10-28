GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A contractor working at Anakeesta fell down the embankment underneath the chairlift according to the City of Gatlinburg.

The Gatlinburg Fire/EMS Department was dispatched to Anakeesta for a fall at 1:45 p.m. on Friday. The contractor was reportedly performing maintenance underneath the chairlift when they suffered a medical emergency according to the city. They then fell down the embankment. Gatlinburg EMS was able to rescue them from the embankment. They were then taken to Pigeon Forge when they were flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

“An outside contractor experienced a medical issue, due to a pre-existing condition, while working on the grounds of Anakeesta, Friday, October 28th. Emergency crews were called to transport the individual to a medical facility.” reads a statement from Anakeesta.