GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta is showing their appreciation for Sevier County first responders and public safety officials following an active fire season by offering them $5 admission to the park, according to a release from Anakeesta.

Each public safety employee, including police, firefighters, EMTs, and healthcare staff who works or lives in Sevier County is welcome to visit the park between Monday, December 4 and Friday, December 8 for $5 tickets for themselves and up to 4 family members.

“Every day our first responders and public safety officials put themselves on the front lines to protect and serve our community,” said Bob Bentz, Anakeesta’s Founding Partner. “Their unwavering dedication is a beacon of courage and we’re deeply grateful for their sacrifice. This admission offer is a small token of our appreciation for their service and our way of saying thank you for the incredible work they do, to ensure our safety and well-being.”

According to the release from the park, the eligible public safety officials can obtain the $5 tickets by visiting Anakeesta’s ticket booth and bringing their work ID or badge, or a pay stub dated from the last 30 days.

The offer comes just in time for Anakeesta’s Enchanted Christmas event, which runs from November 10 through December 31 this year.