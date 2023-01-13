GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County artists have a chance to have their work featured in an upcoming juried art exhibition through Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.

The school, located in Gatlinburg, announced on Friday that it was inviting local artists to participate in the 21st Sevier County Biennial Juried Exhibition, which will open on January 30. Ahead of the exhibition, artists must bring three works to Arrowmont’s main Emma Harper Turner building on January 16 or 17, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

To be eligible for consideration, artworks must be created by an artist 18 years old or older who lives or works in Sevier County.

The selected artwork will be on view between January 30 and March 3 at the Sandra J. Plain Galleries, which is free and open to the public. On February 17, There will be a public reception between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee (Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts)

The works will be juried by Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee, also known as “Kren the Curator,” on January 19 and 20 before the exhibit opens. Arrowmont describes Whiteside-McGee as committed to a community-conscious approach of curating shows.

“My work is bigger than me – it’s about the art. It’s my responsibility to ensure the artist is heard and to evoke change in anyone that witnesses my curated exhibitions.” Kreneshia Whiteside-McGee

Whiteside-McGee says in her biography that she is a Chattanooga native and began curating in 2015 as a university senior. Since then, she was the Chief Curator for four years at the Association for Visual Arts, and she has also worked for Nashville’s Frist Museum of Art, Augusta’s Wesobou Gallery and more, according to her biography.

For more information about the exhibition, the art school says to visit its website or contact Heather F. Wetzel, the galleries & collections manager, at hwetzel@arrowmont.org or by calling 865-436-5860.