SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who they believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Sevierville.

According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, the suspect was seen in several cameras walking from house to house on front porches and carports on Caton Road and Riverview Circle.

Authorities believe that the suspect took about $1,000 worth of property between 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The suspect is a White male who appears to be wearing black clothes, but the security cameras’ footage wasn’t clear enough to make out any additional descriptions.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.