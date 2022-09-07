SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art. This statue of “Bertie” the dog was officially unveiled Wednesday morning.

An East Tennessee artist was commissioned to sculpt the statue out of brass with a base of limestone mined from East Tennessee. It celebrates a simpler time when Sevierville was just a small town and one dog was given a large responsibility at the end of each workday.

“The local doctor, Dr. Massey, was able to train his beloved bird dog to take the money pouch to the bank every day and return with a deposit slip,” said artist Mary Ruden.

“It’s hard to believe that the dog was entrusted with the money – you wouldn’t hear that story these days – at all – but it happened and people love to hear it. It takes them back to a different time,” Brenda McCroskey, president of Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Bertie the Dog statue in downtown Sevierville (WATE)

Bertie the Dog statue in downtown Sevierville (WATE)

Bertie the Dog statue in downtown Sevierville (WATE)

Bertie the Dog statue in downtown Sevierville (WATE)

Bertie the Dog statue in downtown Sevierville (WATE)

Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville (WATE)

Bertie the Bird Dog’s statue sits right in front of the Southern Fried Hair studio, along Court Avenue in Sevierville.

McCroskey hopes the statue and the story behind it will make people smile as they take a walk or visit downtown Sevierville.