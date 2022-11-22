SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021.

Scott E. Carmichael, of Blount County, is charged with second-degree murder and also for the sale and delivery of schedule II narcotics to the woman, according to Sevier County Sheriff Michael Hodges Jr.

When the indictment was handed up, Carmichael was incarcerated in a Connecticut State Prison on unrelated charges. He was released into the custody of Sevier County Sheriff’s deputies and brought back to Sevier County to answer the indictments.

“While these charges will not reverse the events that occurred, my hope is that it will serve as a deterrent to all those that illegally sell drugs,” Hodges said. “It will not be tolerated and we will aggressively investigate all overdose cases on behalf of the victim(s) and any possible future victim(s) that may fall prey to these criminals.”

Scott E. Carmichael (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit and SCSO Criminal Investigations Division worked on the case to identify who provided the victim with the fatal dose of fentanyl.

The case was presented to a grand jury on Nov. 1, 2021, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Carmichael is being held on a $500,000 bond and awaiting his hearing in the Sevier County Circuit Court.

