SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews are currently working to contain a brush fire that has broken out in the Johnson Hollow area of Sevier County, Tennessee.

The fire, which is estimated to be around 5 acres in size, is located in the eastern part of the county. It is not currently posing a threat to nearby structures according to Sevier County. Residents in the area are advised to avoid the area if possible and yield to emergency crews as they work to contain the fire.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry is on the scene to assist in the effort.

Smoke may be noticeable in the area and near Pittman Center, updates on the situation will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.