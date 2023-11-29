SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With several days of a higher moisture content, officials in Sevier County lifted the burn ban on Wednesday allowing for recreational burning like warming fires and small campfires to be built.

“With the ban in place we could not allow them to do that,” Sevier County Fire and Rescue Chief David Puckett said. “Definitely during times like this morning, I think it was 18 degrees in parts of the county it wouldn’t take folks long to become hypothermic and we want them to be able to keep themselves warm.”

Although the burn ban has been lifted, Puckett urges everyone to be safe when burning anything.

“I still encourage folks to exercise caution when operating outdoors and being aware of what the rating is for that day,” Chief Puckett said. “They still need to reach out if they are planning on conducting open burning or debris burning and reach out to the Tennessee Department of Forestry if they are in the unincorporated parts of the county or their municipal fire department.”

The Sevier County Government sent out a release announcing the burn ban being lifted, however, it did specify some tips if people decide to burn.

It said to not burn on windy days, stay informed of changing weather conditions, keep fire containment equipment nearby like a rake, shovel, or water and stay with the fire until it is completely out.

Puckett said one of the reasons the ban was lifted was due to the moisture seen in the past week.

“Over the last seven-10 days the moisture, humidity and the precipitation that we have gotten in the area has helped the fuels catch back up with their moisture content,” he said.

Sevier County also stated that debris burning remains prohibited in the area and no burn permits will be issued until there has been substantial rainfall in the area.