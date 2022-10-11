GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) ― As more is unfolding about the fire that started in Gatlinburg on Sunday in the Parkway, some business owners are treasuring the memories they had there. Jeremy Terrazzino and his wife started their business six years ago along the Parkway in the Towne Center Plaza.



“It was where we got our start, and it was a great place. The people were good. We made a lot of great friends there,” Terrazzino said.

The couple took a leap of faith and opened their business just after the 2016 wildfires, unsure of what would come of it, but soon, their business took off and now they are in a new location just a few feet away from where it all began.



“We needed more space and we wanted to progress and this was kind of what would work for us so we moved,” Terrazzino said.



On Sunday, the couple learned that the building that held all of their first achievements as business owners was destroyed by a fire.

“I was surprised when I heard,” Terrazino said. “I was worried about what was going on and if everyone was okay, and then I thought of their businesses because I know what it’s like,” he said. “I know what it’s like to start and something happen like the fire or the pandemic, and it made me think, that’s tough. Now they have to start over somehow, somewhere.”



The 700 block of Parkway was home to a few different businesses and Terrazino said there was a lot that they gained from that area, and they hope everyone that lost something will be able to keep their heads up through the tough time.

“I know it’s hard, but I think it’ll be okay,” he said. “It’s kind of like a waterfall. Sometimes everything is just crashing down around you, but they all lead to new rivers.”



The Gatlinburg police and fire departments and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are still determining the cause of the fire.