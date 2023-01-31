PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County, the Sevier County Government and the City of Pigeon Forge stated in a joint press release early Tuesday.

Sevier County officials say at around 12:39 a.m., Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire in the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to the scene and found one cabin fully involved with a second cabin 50% involved.

“The fire quickly spread to a nearby third cabin before crews were able to slow the advance of this intense fire,” the Sevier County Government stated in its release. “Fire crews on scene encountered intense heat as multiple propane tanks vented which added fuel to the already strong fire.”

Apart from PFFD working the scene, other agencies came to their aid including Sevier County Fire/Rescue, fire personnel from the Gatlinburg Fire Department, Catons Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department, Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. First responders from the Sevier County Ambulance Service and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene providing support for the fire response.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

“Thank you to our incredible fire crews who responded quickly. Their quick action and response prevented further structure loss and injuries” Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

A firefighter at the scene of a multi-cabin fire on Jan. 31, 2023. Cabins in Pigeon Forge burned overnight into Tuesday, according to Sevier County Government and City of Pigeon Forge officials. No injuries were reported. (Photo: Sevier County Government/City of Pigeon Forge)

Firefighters at the scene of a multi-cabin fire on Jan. 31, 2023. Cabins in Pigeon Forge burned overnight into Tuesday, according to Sevier County Government and City of Pigeon Forge officials. No injuries were reported. (Photo: Sevier County Government/City of Pigeon Forge)

Cabins in Pigeon Forge burned overnight into Tuesday, according to Sevier County Government and City of Pigeon Forge officials. No injuries were reported. (Photo: Sevier County Government/City of Pigeon Forge)

Cabins in Pigeon Forge burned overnight into Tuesday, according to Sevier County Government and City of Pigeon Forge officials. No injuries were reported. (Photo: Sevier County Government/City of Pigeon Forge)

The remains of the cabins that burned overnight in Sevier County. (Photo: WATE)

The remains of the cabins that burned overnight in Sevier County. (Photo: WATE)

The remains of the cabins that burned overnight in Sevier County. (Photo: WATE)

Sevier County Vice Mayor Bryan McCarter praised fire crews on his social media early Tuesday, saying in part: “Great job by our fire personnel and first responders here in Sevier County… The actions of the on-scene fire crews prevented further structure loss and, most importantly, ensured there were no injuries. Thanks to all our agencies and first responders in Sevier County. We have the absolute best fire responders here in Sevier County.”