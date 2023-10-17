KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville construction company is facing a number of violations and a fine of $42,400 after the death of a worker in April 2023.

On April 24, Gabriel Rodriguez, 20, of Pigeon Forge was killed on the job. According to Tennessee’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he was operating a skid steer to spread backfill along a driveway when a retaining wall gave way and the skid steer fell down the side of a mountain rolling over and killing Rodriguez.

After investigating the incident, TOSHA issued two serious violations against Rodriguez Paving And Foundation. Each violation comes with a $1,200 fine. The first was for failing to pass safety training and education and the second cited a lack of medical services and first aid requirements.

TOSHA also issued a willful violation against the company, claiming they ignored Tennessee code. This violation comes with a $40,000.

Rodriguez Paving And Foundation is contesting all three violations. The inspection into the fatal incident is still open according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.