SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The community in Sevier County is rallying around a sheriff’s deputy after he suffered a stroke.

Sergeant Aaron Whaley joined the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. He was promoted from corporal to sergeant earlier this year. He was getting ready for work Thursday when he suffered a stroke.

Sheriff Michael Hodges said he and Whaley have been close friends since he joined the department.

“He’s a good guy, one of those guys everyone likes to be around,” Hodges said.

Hodges was in Nashville at the time of the incident, and rushed home to visit Whaley in the hospital.

“Obviously shock was a part of the game and just not realizing that that could happen to you. He and I are about the same age, I was really anxious to get to him and get eyes on him,” Hodges said.

Since the incident, Whaley’s fellow deputies have rallied around him, taking turns staying with him in the hospital.

“We had like 25 people within five minutes say ‘I want to stay, I want to stay,'” Hodges said.

The community in Sevier County has also joined in supporting him.

“It will remind you of the wildfires, and people just kind of gravitate together. They had t-shirts made, and those t-shirts, the two companies that are doing that are Reagan Incorporated and Allstar Printing, and those are local people here,” Hodges explained.

The shirts are being sold at the sheriff’s office and at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School basketball games.

“They’re actually donating the shirts, the printing, the labor and all that, and then all the money is going into a fund for Aaron, his two sons and his sister,” Hodges said.

The support isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“Long road ahead for him and we don’t know what that road it going to bring, but we just want to be here to support him,” Hodges said.

Direct donations to Whaley can also be made at any Citizens National Bank.