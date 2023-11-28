SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — More than seven years after deadly wildfires devastated the Sevier County community, community members can still recount vivid memories of the destruction.

It’s been seven years since the deadly fires broke out in late November 2016. Fourteen people died in the fires, and more than 2,400 buildings and structures were damaged or destroyed. Overall, more than 17,000 acres burned.

One of the buildings destroyed was the Alamo Steakhouse in Gatlinburg. Kelly Johnson, owner of the restaurant, said Nov. 28th, 2016, started as a normal day, until everything changed.

“We got a phone call at about 2 in the morning that our security alarm system was no longer functioning. They don’t really tell you why, we kind of figured,” she explained. “Then around 3 a.m. we knew that the building had burned completely down.”

Despite the total loss, Johnson was determined to bounce back from the tragedy.

“My father and I the next morning didn’t even speak about if we were going to rebuild it, we knew we had to just emotionally,” she said.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters credited the city of Gatlinburg’s ability to recover to the spirit of those who live and travel there.

“We first allowed people to go in and check their homes and businesses, and then after that we opened back up,” He recalled. “We were fortunate that, because a lot of people love this area and love to travel here, that people came back, they began coming back.”

Waters said now, seven years later, the event still comes to mind every time there is fire.

“We have tried to take that and learn from it, and I think we have, our emergency personnel showed great courage and showed that they were prepared for the events that happened just recently,” he said.

Johnson said the seven-year-mark brings mixed emotions.

“I didn’t realize it was the anniversary until you called me today, which I think probably shows how much closure there is, again we only lost a building though, so that is probably not true for folks who actually lost a loved one,” she said. “Since we just lost a building, it both feels like more than seven years and less than seven years. I can’t quite explain that.”