KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee couple is hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner for Sevier County residents.

The dinner is going to take place on Monday, November 20 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Chubby’s Restaurant on Dolly Parton Parkway.

The Ramseys held a free dinner in 2019 at Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge, but they have not held an event since due to COVID-19. They decided to do the dinner this year after they were approached by Krystal LaFallette, who runs a ministry called Compassion Sewers.

“It’s going to be a great thing. We’re looking to feed between 150 to 200 people,” said Reverend Brooks Ramsey.

Chubby’s Restaurant offered them the space to hold the meal and donated some of the food. Overall, Brooks Ramsey said more than 20 Sevier County businesses and restaurants have pitched in to donate the food.

“We especially encourage those who have no one to have a dinner with or just need some fellowship to come out and anyone who is in need, who just simply can’t put a meal on the table this year, we just want to share it with,” said Christy Ramsey.

“We’ve experienced a lot of tragedy over the last couple of years, and so this was just an outlet for us. This was a way for us to give back to the community that we love so much,” said Brooks Ramsey.

For those who do not have time to come in and sit down to eat, they will have to-go boxes. They are also going to be delivering food for shut-ins. Anyone who needs a shut-in meal or knows of a shut-in is asked to emailramseykneemail@gmail.com or call 865-454-9512 by Nov. 19.