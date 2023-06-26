SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is searching for a person who they say left the scene of an intersection crash in Sevier County, according to a Sevierville Police Department spokesperson.

On Monday, a van crashed at the intersection of Boyd’s Creek Highway and Old Knoxville Highway. According to police, the vehicle was stolen and a patrol officer attempted to stop the driver right before the crash.

“When they saw a patrol vehicle behind them they took off and crashed at the intersection,” said a SPD spokesperson.

After the crash, two people in the van tried to run, the spokesperson said. One person was arrested during the chase, however, the other is still considered at large.

Sevierville Police Department closed the roads for two hours as they worked to find the other suspect. Both roads are now open, however, it is unknown if the suspect is still in Sevier County.