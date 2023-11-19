SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews responded to a brush fire on Shell Mountain off of Jones Cove Road in Sevier County Sunday afternoon, according to the Sevier County Government.

Around 5:10 p.m., the county shared that the fire was estimated to be two to three acres in size, and three structures were threatened by the fire. Crews were also working to protect other structures in the Autumn Ridge fire.

No official evacuations have been ordered, but the county warned residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings.

The Brush Fire on Shell Mountain (Sevier County Government)

Sevier County residents or others in the surrounding area are also asked to stay from the area of the fire and to yield to emergency vehicles.