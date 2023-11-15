SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews in Sevier County have contained a brush fire that broke out in the Sugar Mountain area near Pigeon Forge late Wednesday.

The Sevier County Government announced around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday that crews were responding to a fire in the Rush Branch Road area near Sugar Mountain Way just outside of the city limits of Pigeon Forge.

In an 11:15 p.m. update, a Sevier County spokesperson confirmed that the fire was 100% contained.

The blaze was estimated to have been 3-5 acres in size. One structure suffered minor damage from the fire.

Crews will continue to monitor the area overnight as the fire burns out. Residents and visitors may notice smoke lingering in the area over the next few days.