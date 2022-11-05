Sevier County, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are asking people in the area a brush fire near Cosby to use caution as they work to contain the fire that is around over 170 acres in size. Two cabins have been evacuated according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

Sevier County EMA shared on Saturday around noon that Fire Department staff were working to contain a brush fire within the Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road area.

The county is currently under a Wind Advisory that has been in effect since 8 p.m. on Friday and will continue through 1 a.m. Sunday morning. This wind advisory warns of south winds of 20-30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph. The latest drought monitor maps place this area in abnormally dry conditions.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture tweeted around 2:15 p.m. that the fire was estimated to be between 60 and 70 acres, and that two cabins have been evacuated. They also said that the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry crews were on the scene.

According to the Tennessee Division of Forestry’s wildfire map, a fire is active at Youngblood Way and Rocky Flats Road that is 172 acres in size and the fire is 15% contained. An update with this information was posted around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Sevier County EMA warns that emergency personnel are operating in the area and asks those nearby to yield to them. They also ask for people to be aware and use caution in the area.

An automated message from Sevier County EMA was also sent around 1:50 p.m. saying that the Sevier County Fire Departments are working to contain a brushfire county in the Rocky Flats RV area.

“Emergency personnel are asking citizens to refrain from any open debris/trash burning at this time and to extinguish any active piles which are being burned. There is weather moving in with increased winds which could spread the smallest of the fire.” The voicemail from the Sevier County EMA said.

