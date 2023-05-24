KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A fire has been confirmed at Anakeesta on Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson from Anakeesta, a fire broke out near a construction site at the attraction. WATE’s weather cameras are showing the large flames in the area.

In the camera, there are crews on the scene working to put out the fire.

“Our team is thankful for the quick response of the Gatlinburg Fire Department and Gatlinburg Police. Crews are working to extinguish those flames. Right now, information is limited, but we will keep you updated as we learn more,“ Anakeesta said in a statement.

It is unknown of what caused the fire, and if there are any injuries.