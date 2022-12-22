SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you don’t want to cook this Christmas, The Dam Store in Sevier County has you covered.

Owners of the convenience stop just off Highway 338 will be giving out free holiday meals on Christmas to anybody who wants some good food. The staff said they will have a wide range of food from ham, turkey, baked beans, and pumpkin pie. They hope to have just about everything to enjoy.

“Our store owners, owners, actually supply everything. This is our give back to our customers for keeping us going all year long and this is just our give back,” said Crystal Turner, who works at The Dam Store.

The free Christmas meal giveaway at the dam store will start Sunday at 11 a.m. and last until about 1 p.m. or until they run out of food. Santa will also be making an appearance giving out some presents to kids.

On Thanksgiving, more than 400 meals were distributed at the store and employees are hoping to get those numbers up.