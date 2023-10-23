SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire that affected early morning traffic along Chapman Highway has resulted in a fatality, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff McCarter with SCSO confirmed that the house fire was fatal. The fire broke out around 6:12 a.m. and fire crews arrived around 10 minutes later according to Seymour VFD. The house was fully involved when crews arrived and there was limited access to the home.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters found one person dead inside the home according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department shared a photo of Chapman Highway near the 12700 block earlier Monday just before 7 a.m. and warned drivers of traffic back-ups.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Sevier County Fire Marshall’s Office.