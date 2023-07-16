SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — A motorcycle crash in Sevier County has been confirmed as fatal, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department posted on Twitter that the crash happened on North Knob Creek Road in Seymour. The road has been closed between Circle Drive and Tittsworth Springs Road.

The crews are still on the scene. However, the THP is investigating the crash.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash and the identity of the deceased person.